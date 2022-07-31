One person shot in San Francisco near Civic Center BART station

article

San Francisco Police say one person was shot on McAllister St. and Jones St. near the Civic Center BART station on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they responded to reports of the shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. . When officers arrived on scene they say they located a person with a gun shot wound. That person was transported to the hospital. Officials say they don't know the extent of the persons injuries.

According to SFPD, 911 callers gave them descriptions of the shooter and police located and detained a person matching those descriptions.

Officers are still on scene investigating the shooting. They did not say what may have motivated the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.