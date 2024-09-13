OPD makes human trafficking arrests

The Oakland Police Department has made a series of human trafficking arrests.

At a news conference on Thursday, Oakland police officials said two people are now in custody for sex crimes; one for human trafficking of a minor and the other for pimping, pandering, as well as supervision of an adult sex worker.

Police said at least five weapons were recovered and that this trafficking was connected to a recent homicide investigation.

Deputy Chief Frederick Shavies said on Sept. 6, the Ceasefire homicide unit arrested someone in connection with a homicide.

"The individual appears to be setup by sex workers," he said, "and the victim, we believe, was a gentleman engaged in solicitation of prostitution."



These arrests come just weeks after Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said to expect a crackdown on sex trafficking.