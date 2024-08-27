Oakland Police Chief: expect "huge surge" in crackdown on sex trafficking

It’s known as "The Blade" – several blocks along International Boulevard in Oakland are a hot bed for prostitution.

"Naked, walking up and down the street all times during the day," said a man who lives in the neighborhood who identified himself simply as Terrence.

He is fed up with sex workers roaming his neighborhood.

"Constant. Police passing by, they don’t do anything. They see, and they just look the other way," said Terrence.

But according to Oakland police, that’s about to change.

Chief Floyd Mitchell revealed at a recent public safety meeting that cracking down on sex trafficking is one of his top priorities.

"You’re going to see a huge surge down there on International Blvd within the coming weeks to address these issues," said Chief Mitchell.

Another neighbor tells us off-camera that they live above Godzilla Puff Palace, a smoke shop where we saw multiple scantily clad women coming and going.

The same neighbor claimed they have encountered prostitutes performing sex acts right outside their apartment door.

"We’re going to hold these individuals that are promoting sex trafficking on our boulevards accountable to federal crimes," said Chief Mitchell.

The San Francisco Collaborative Against Human Trafficking (SFCAHT) serves the entire Bay Area, helping victims become survivors.

It’s well known that prostitutes are often victims of sex trafficking.

Antonia Lavine is the director of SFCAHT and told KTVU that some of the most common victims in the Bay Area are immigrants and children between the ages of 10 and 14.

"Such individuals are very vulnerable to being tricked by the traffickers into leaving the family."

And it’s what other children are witnessing, while walking along International Blvd, that neighbors worry about.

"You have to explain to your kids why this is going on," said Terrence. "It’s two different lifestyles colliding."

Chief Mitchell said OPD is spending a lot of overtime money on targeting sex trafficking, but a dollar amount was not immediately available.

The Chief said the surge of law enforcement targeting sex trafficking will start in the coming weeks.

Police would not reveal which federal agencies they are working with.

Help for victims is just a phone call away.

The San Francisco Bay Area Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24/7 at (415) 907-9911.