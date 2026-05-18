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Jury sides with OpenAI in court battle with Elon Musk, says his lawsuit was not filed on time

By and The Associated Press
Published  May 18, 2026 10:37am PDT
Artificial Intelligence
KTVU FOX 2
Final day of testimony in OpenAI trial

Final day of testimony in OpenAI trial

Wednesday was the final day of testimony in the lawsuit brought by  Elon Musk against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, alleging the company betrayed its mission by founding a for-profit venture. Altman testified on Tuesday that he believed Musk wanted to take complete control of the company. Musk's attorneys say Altman is dishonest

The Brief

    • The jury in the landmark trial involving OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk reached a verdict Monday morning
    • Lawyers for Musk and OpenAI made their final arguments Thursday.
    • Musk, the world’s richest man, was a co-founder of OpenAI, which started in 2015 and went on to create ChatGPT. 

OAKLAND, Calif. - The jury in the landmark trial involving OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk reached a verdict Monday morning, siding with the artificial intelligence company.

What the lawsuit said

The backstory:

Lawyers for Musk and OpenAI made their final arguments Thursday.

Musk, the world’s richest man, was a co-founder of OpenAI, which started in 2015 and went on to create ChatGPT. His lawsuit filed in 2024 accuses OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and his top deputy of betraying a plan to keep it as a nonprofit and shifting into a moneymaking mode behind his back.

The trial’s outcome could sway the balance of power in AI — breakthrough technology that increasingly has raised fears about its potential impacts on the economy, society and even humanity’s survival. Scrutiny of Altman’s leadership comes at a crucial time for the company and its competitors, Musk’s own AI firm and Anthropic, formed by a group of seven ex-OpenAI leaders.

This is developing, check back for updates

The Source: Court records, previous KTVU reporting and the Associated Press

Artificial IntelligenceElon MuskTech