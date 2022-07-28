Open alcohol beverages found at Rio Vista crash that killed 4, police say

A family vacation was upended after a head-on traffic collision in Rio Vista Wednesday night left one of their relatives dead, officials said. The three occupants in the other vehicle involved in the crash were also all killed.

The collision happened on Highway 12 at Summerest and Church roads shortly after 8 p.m. According to the Rio Vista Police Department, the crash involved a 2003 Honda Accord sedan and a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban.

Officials said it appears the driver of the Honda was traveling westbound on Highway 12 and veered off the roadway to the right. The Honda over-corrected and entered the eastbound lane, colliding with the Suburban head-on, authorities said.

Authorities said a number of open alcohol beverage containers were found at the scene around the Honda. They did not specify which vehicle those containers were in.

The driver and the rear passenger of the Honda were ejected from the vehicle.

Police said there were three occupants in the Honda, and all of them died in the crash. The driver's name was not yet released, but police said he's from Rancho Cardova. One of the passengers, a 19-year-old woman from Vacaville, was the Honda's registered owner. The third occupant was a woman listed as "Jane Doe" and around the age of the other deceased woman.

Police said the Suburban's occupants included a family of seven on vacation from Mexico, one of them was a woman in her mid-70s who died from the crash. The victim was identified as Laura Poiret.