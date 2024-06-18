Opening date announced for new Bay Area water park

article

The Bay Area’s newest water park, boasting as the largest in Northern California, has announced its opening date this month. The much anticipated CaliBunga Waterpark in San Jose has set June 29 as its grand opening.

The new 23-acre attraction is on South White Road and overlooks Lake Cunningham. It's on the site formerly occupied by long-running theme park Raging Waters, which closed last year.

CaliBunga is run by the newly established Sacramento-based family entertainment group California Dreamin’. The park promises a family adventure with more than a million gallons of water attractions, including slides, rides, and kiddie play areas.

As part of the site's renovations and upgrades, the park said it has also added new shade structures, cabanas, as well as more culinary options including food trucks.

Tickets range from $49.99 for general admission, when purchased online, to $59.99 when purchased on-site.

For children ages 3 to 9 and seniors, tickets start at $34.99 online to $49.99 at the gate.

Children 2 and under are free. Season passes are also available.

In addition to the water park, CaliBunga said it's planning to open an exciting new attraction at the site later this summer: a garden and restaurant open year-round called Cal Soleil.

Visitors can expect dining, live music, drinks, and a space to hold special events.