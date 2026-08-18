Opening statements in Meta social media addiction trial in Oakland

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The Brief Meta executives will appear in federal court in Oakland on Monday, facing what could be the social media giant’s most consequential legal battle yet with major financial and operational consequences on the line. The lawsuit accuses Meta of deliberately designing features on Facebook and Instagram that get children and teens addicted to the platforms, despite the associated mental health risks. Meta is pushing back on the allegations, though the company was recently handed a major loss over these same issues in a state trial earlier this month in New Mexico.



Meta executives will appear in federal court in Oakland on Monday, facing what could be the social media giant’s most consequential legal battle yet with major financial and operational consequences on the line.

Opening statements

What we know:

As attorneys made their opening statements inside, while outside the courthouse at the same time, parents, youth organizers, and online safety advocates held a rally to call for justice and accountability.

Mothers lined up behind a sign with children's names on it, signifying the young people who took their own lives and fell victim to social media ploys, scams and other addictive traits.

Mary Rode shared the story of her 15-year-old Riley Bashford: He died by suicide after an hours-long encounter with an adult criminal posing as a beautiful young woman.

"They call it spontaneous suicide," Rode said. "I call it what it was the predictable outcome of a system that protects corporations instead of children. This happened on Facebook Messenger… Meta and others have built empires on exploitation, and they hide behind outdated laws, while families like mine live with heart-wrenching consequences."

The trial centers on a lawsuit led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta alongside attorneys general from Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey. Another 25 states have sued Meta in federal court and are expected to have trials. The coalition is seeking as much as $1.4 trillion in damages—an amount equal to almost the entire market value of the company.

Mental health risks

What they're saying:

The lawsuit accuses Meta of deliberately designing features on Facebook and Instagram that get children and teens addicted to the platforms, despite the associated mental health risks.

"Any parent, teacher, or guardian knows the detrimental impact of these products," Bonta said. "This is the tobacco moment for Meta, and this is time for them to be held accountable."

Meta headquarters at 1 Hacker Way in Menlo Park, Calif.

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez echoed those concerns regarding corporate responsibility. "They must pay the price for the choice that they made to put profits over children's safety," Torrez said.

Mark Zuckerberg to testify

The other side:

FILE ART - A child scrolls on a phone.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify during the trial.

Meta is arguing that the attorneys general lack ‌evidence that it ⁠misled the public about its platforms' alleged addictiveness because social media addiction is not a psychiatric condition.

However, Meta was recently handed a major loss over these same issues in a state trial earlier this month in New Mexico.

Legal experts say Meta will need to present a strong defense beyond claiming ignorance regarding the mental health impacts of its platforms.

The outcome of the trial could force Meta to implement major design changes across its suite of platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads.