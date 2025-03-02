Optometrist, staff fight off robbers stealing glasses at San Ramon clinic

A San Ramon optometrist and his staff fought off robbers as they tried to ransack the store.

The incident unfolded at the Optical Illusions optometry clinic in San Ramon's City Center on Feb. 21.

Optometrist Will To spoke to KTVU, saying, "Your workplace should not be a place you're scared to walk into."

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many glasses the thieves were able to escape with. It's also unclear if the staff or To suffered any injuries from the scuffle.

Video of the incident shows at least two thieves at the clinic, though it wasn't immediately known if there were more suspects.

KTVU reached out to San Ramon police, but did not hear back in time for this publication.