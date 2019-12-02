Oreo reveals churro-flavored cookie as its latest ‘Mystery Oreo’
LOS ANGELES - Oreo finally told the world the flavor of its latest batch of “Mystery Oreo” – it’s churro.
The Mystery Oreo flavor started in September and fans kept guessing in an attempt to win a $50,000 grand prize.
“Case closed! The #MysteryOREO is Churro flavored crème. Nice work, super sleuths,” a tweet from Oreo said.
The tweet also indicated that a grand-prize winner was notified.
In 2017, Oreo did a mystery flavor that turned out to be Fruity Pebbles.