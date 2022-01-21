Oscar Mayer launches first-ever bologna-inspired hydrating face mask

article

Oscar Mayer is well-known for its meat products, but the company is tapping into the beauty and skincare space with the release of a new limited-edition bologna-inspired face mask.

The face mask was a playful way to bring smiles to the faces of Oscar Mayer fans who playfully made masks out of their bologna as kids and beauty enthusiasts, according to a release from Kraft Heinz.

Oscar Mayer partnered with Seoul Mamas, a Korean beauty and skincare company for its unique creation. The mask is designed to provide protection for the skin, improve hydration, and retain moisture for the skin.

Four easy steps are applied for using the new face mask:

1) Wash your face

2) Apply the mask

3) Relax for 10-20 minutes with the mask on your face

4) Remove the mask

Step-by-step directions for using the new Oscar Mayer bologna face mask. (Image courtesy of The Kraft Heinz Company)

"Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert," Oscar Mayer Sr. Marketing Analyst Lindsey Ressler said in a company statement. "Inspired by those who used to playfully make masks out of their bologna as kids, this product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike. This is the latest in our brand movement to create work that feels more like pop-art and less like traditional commercial advertising – inspired by the old, modernized for today."

The face masks went on sale for $5 each on Amazon starting Jan. 19 while supplies last. For more information, visit the Amazon storefront and follow Oscar Mayer on Instagram.

