OUSD board to vote on cutting hundreds of jobs

Oakland Unified School District board members are set to vote Wednesday on cutting hundreds of jobs as they work to close a nearly $100-million budget deficit, while also negotiating with teachers to avoid a potential strike.

According to a presentation scheduled for the board meeting, the district aims to prioritize avoiding school closures and making reductions as far away from students and classrooms as possible.

District officials are proposing to cut about 200 positions from the budget.

The reductions would include district case managers, tutors, paraeducators and "noon supervisors," who oversee students in cafeterias during breakfast and lunch.

The board is weighing the cuts as it continues negotiations with the Oakland Education Association, the union representing Oakland teachers.

Union members have authorized a strike that could be announced at any time if they believe the district is not bargaining in good faith.

The two sides met Tuesday night, but there was no indication that negotiations had advanced.

The union has said it will provide at least 48 hours public notice if teachers decide to strike. In the meantime, the board is expected to vote on the proposed job cuts, a move district leaders say could save up to $102 million.