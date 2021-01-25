Expand / Collapse search
OUSD holds info night on returning to school in person

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Education
KTVU FOX 2

OUSD to hold info sessions for reopening schools

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District on Monday evening will host an informational session for families about plans for re-opening schools for in-person classes. 

There had been a plan to reopen schools on Monday but that was scrapped back in December when the number of Bay Area coronavirus cases began to surge.

Many teachers and parents want to see the number of virus cases level off before going back to in-person learning.

One Oakland parent named Gabrielle told KTVU on Sunday that she is hesitant about going back to school.

"I have a son, I'm not going to want to have the numbers go down and for schools to be like, 'all right its cool for kids to come back,' and everybody gets sick again," she said. 

Starting this month, OUSD is offering reopening info sessions to give updates on plans to return to class.
   