Over 200 San Francisco students awarded $15K college scholarships

The Brief The Crankstart Foundation awarded scholarships to 223 graduating seniors from five San Francisco public high schools with the lowest graduation rates. Recipients receive up to $15,000 annually to attend the college of their choice, paired with mentorship and support services. Students were selected based on a combination of financial need and academic achievement.



A celebration at the California Academy of Sciences marked a major milestone for 223 San Francisco high school seniors who are now headed to college with significant financial backing. The Crankstart Foundation, a family-run organization, hosted its first-ever send-off event for recipients of a scholarship program now in its second year.

$15,000 scholarships

By the numbers:

The scholarship provides students with up to $15,000 per year to attend the university of their choice. The program specifically targets students at five public high schools with the lowest graduation rates, selecting scholars based on financial need and academic merit.

"Our city's future depends on the brilliance and leadership in this room," said Tony Emerson, Crankstart program director. "We’re reaching students who have all the potential in the world, a ton of academic achievement, but don't have the finances to achieve their college dreams."

For many recipients, the award bridges the gap between ambition and reality.

Students were awarded $15,000 from the Crankstart Foundation in San Francisco. May 7, 2026

Why you should care:

Luis Hernandez, a student athlete and artist, said the scholarship made it possible for him to attend the University of San Francisco to study architecture. Hernandez hopes to eventually work for a major firm and support his family and community.

Another recipient, Gaby Mendoza, will be the first in her family to graduate from high school and attend college.

Mendoza, who credits her experience on a dragon boat racing team for developing her leadership skills, plans to attend UC Davis.

Born with an enlarged heart, Mendoza said her own medical journey inspired her career path.

"I was inspired to fight for other kids the way I was fought for," Mendoza said. "It's really a blessing to get this opportunity." She intends to study to become a pediatric neurosurgeon.

To ensure long-term success, Crankstart partners with other local nonprofits to provide mentorship and additional services to the scholars throughout their college careers.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

The Source: Crankstart Program Director Tony Emerson, Crankstart scholarship recipients



.