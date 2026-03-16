Overturned rig, 2 cars on I-880 blocks traffic in Oakland

A jackknifed semi-truck and two cars were involved in some type of accident early Monday morning on Interstate 880 in Oakland.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash, in the southbound direction at 23rd Avenue, occurred around 4 a.m. and involved two passenger vehicles and the tractor-trailer.

The cab of the truck remained upright, but the trailer sustained significant damage. At least one of the involved vehicles had been spun around and is now facing the center divider wall.

The CHP said there were minor injuries, but it's unclear how the crash occurred.

By 5:30 a.m., the two cars were towed away, and efforts were underway to right the rig.