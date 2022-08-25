Pair accused of robbing, carjacking cannabis delivery drivers in Livermore

Two people were arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing and carjacking cannabis dispensary delivery drivers in Livermore last week, according to police.

Zulfiqar Khan, 25, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the thefts that took place on Aug. 17 and last Friday, police said.

Two separate robberies occurred on Aug. 17, one on Alameda Drive and the other on Cottonwood Court. In both cases, the suspects placed an order and then robbed the drivers who came to make the delivery, stealing large amounts of cannabis products and hundreds of dollars in cash, according to police.

SEE ALSO: Thieves ram truck into Oakland cannabis dispensary, video shows

Then last Friday, officers responded to an armed carjacking on Louis Court and learned that a cannabis delivery driver was confronted by two male suspects who assaulted him and stole his car at gunpoint. The car was recovered a short time later on Virginia Drive but multiple cannabis items and hundreds of dollars in cash were stolen, police said.

Investigative leads and surveillance footage led authorities on Wednesday to obtain warrants for the arrests of the two suspects, and they were both taken into custody Thursday in Fremont. The 17-year-old is on probation for a firearm possession charge in San Joaquin County and had a gun in his waistband when he was arrested, according to police.

Detectives believe the suspects committed similar robberies in San Joaquin and Santa Clara counties. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Livermore police tip line at (925) 371-4790.