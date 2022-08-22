Video: Thieves ram truck into Oakland cannabis dispensary

A cannabis dispensary in Oakland reported that thieves broke into their shop, smashing into their front door with a truck.

The owner of Ivy Hill Cannabis Dispensary says it happened early Saturday morning, and she shared some surveillance video with KTVU.

While the thieves didn't steal much, the owner says the damage to the building is extensive.

She said it's the second time in just six months that someone has smashed a car through their front door to break in.

In that case, a Lexus was spotted ramming into her dispensary in February, and then a group of people walked inside, stealing about $21,000 of product.

She believes the same thieves are responsible for both robberies.



