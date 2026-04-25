Pair of earthquakes near SF Zoo shake Bay Area
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SAN FRANCISCO - A pair of earthquakes near the San Francisco Zoo rumbled through the Bay Area on Saturday afternoon.
The United States Geological Survey reported that the quakes struck around 4:40 p.m. and were centered less than 2 miles southwest of the zoo.
The first quake was measured at 3.0, while the second was measured at 2.7 magnitude.
No damages were reported in the immediate aftermath of the earthquakes.
The Source: United States Geological Survey