Palo Alto police investigating hateful graffiti found in park bathrooms, parking garages

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The Brief Hateful graffiti was found scrawled inside several park bathrooms and other public areas across Palo Alto. Police are investigating and increasing patrols in response to the discoveries.



Palo Alto police are investigating and increasing patrols after hateful graffiti was found scrawled inside several park bathrooms and other public areas across the city.

What we know:

The first instance was reported to the Palo Alto Police Department on Saturday morning, when an employee with the city’s Public Works Department found swastikas and "sexual images" spray-painted inside a men’s restroom at Greer Park at 1098 Amarillo Avenue, according to a department statement.

Investigators determined that the vandalism had occurred sometime on July 2, and the Public Works Department determined the paint caused about $600 of damage.

Two days later, on Monday morning, another Public Works Department employee found graffiti written in permanent marker inside another men’s restroom at Rinconada Park at 777 Embarcadero Road.

Police said there were no "hate crime component[s]" to the graffiti, but city crews determined that the vandalism caused about $500 of damage.

The investigation:

The Palo Alto Public Works Department began to inspect other public restroom facilities following the two discoveries, according to police.

"On July 9, they reported to police that their inspection revealed 7 additional hate crime vandalisms, all in men’s restrooms, and all of which contained racial epithets directed at Black people," the PAPD said.

The hateful graffiti – which was found at Ramos Park, Seale Park, the City Parking Garage S/L at 445 Bryant St., Greer Park, El Camino Park, Heritage Park and the City Parking Garage C-7 at 350 Sherman Ave. – was estimated to have caused a combined $3400 worth of damage.

The police department said investigators are uncertain whether all the cases of vandalism are connected or if they were committed by the same person.

What's next:

An investigation into the vandalism is ongoing, and no suspect information was available.

Police are increasing patrols in the areas where the graffiti was found and at other similar city sites.

Anyone with information on the crimes was asked to contact Palo Alto police at 650-329-2413.