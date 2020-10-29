Parents of San Francisco woman who went missing release new video

article

It will be one month this Friday since Sydney West went missing from San Francisco.

The former UC Berkeley student who lived in San Francisco went missing the morning of September 30. She was known to be at the Golden Gate Bridge that day.

West's parents released a new video Thursday where they thanked everyone who has been supporting them, including the San Francisco Police Department as well as North Carolina's Orange County Sheriff's Department, who are investigating the case.

The video shows new photographs of West. For the most part the details of the case are the same. Her father shed some new light on the situation when he said she went missing from the Golden Gate Bridge between 6:45 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Both parents make a plea to anyone; including bikers, runners, and commuters on or near the bridge at that time to come forward with any information they may have about their daughter's disappearance.

They say it was a foggy morning the day she disappeared, but they remain optimistic that a tip could lead to her being found.

Anyone with information on West's whereabouts or her case, should call SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.