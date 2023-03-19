Fights at San Francisco's Stonestown mall draw attention

A San Francisco city supervisor said officials are aware of recent "altercations" among minors at the Stonestown Mall and will increase security.

District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar acknowledged on Twitter Sunday that there have been fights that overwhelmed Stonestown's private security and the San Francisco Police Department. She said these brawls have been posted online.

The mall is increasing security and there will be more police patrols starting Monday, Melgar said.

Melgar asked parents to "be aware" of their children's behavior.

Melgar noted the incidents have been happening typically during afterschool hours, especially Wednesday, the day that schools end early.

"We must support the kids- and keep them safe along with everyone else," said Melgar.

Prop G passed by residents has made resources for "healthy safe afterschool activities and supports" available, Melgar said.

"Monitor your kid's social media and follow what they are doing. There is no substitute for [parenting]," Melgar tweeted.