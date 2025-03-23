Passenger killed in crash following police chase in East Bay

article

A passenger of a vehicle was killed in Pittsburg Sunday when another vehicle, being pursued by the California Highway Patrol, collided with the car, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on an allegedly stolen gray Infiniti after the driver failed to stop at a red light.

The backstory:

The Infiniti driver, believed to be armed with a handgun, was allegedly speeding, driving over 100 mph on State Road 4, east of Bailey Road, CHP said. Officers were able to catch up to the driver on Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg when the driver allegedly sped off.

A chase lasting a little over a minute ensued and ended when the suspect driver reached the East Leland Road and Gladstone Drive intersection and crashed into a separate car, uninvolved with the case between the suspect driver and the CHP.

Paramedics responded to the scene and both drivers were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

Officials said the passenger in the uninvolved car died from their injuries at the scene.

What we don't know:

The CHP did release the extent of the injuries sustained by the drivers of either vehicle.

Officials did not identify the deceased passenger.

Dig deeper:

The CHP said the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office is investigating the incident, and that the Pittsburg Police Department is leading the criminal investigation into the suspect.

The CHP has also launched its fatal incident protocol due to the accident.

KTVU reached out to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and the Pittsburg Police Department, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

