'Past Present Futures': Oakland library exhibit highlights immigrant stories
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new exhibit is open at Oakland's main library, highlighting the stories of five students who emigrated from their home countries to the United States.
The exhibit is called "Past Present Futures." It features vibrantly painted silhouettes, representing the stories of the students.
They came to the Bay Area from countries like Honduras, Yemen, and Eritrea.
This exhibit is a collaboration between the Oakland Public Library, the civic design studio, and Oakland International High School.