The Brief Napa County's district attorney made the announcement Friday, saying Pelosi, 86, will face a misdemeanor charge. According to the sheriff's office, Pelosi, 86, struck a parked car in the 6700 block of Yount Street in Yountville around 2:30 p.m. on July 3. A witness told authorities that after crashing into the parked car, Pelosi briefly stopped then drove away.



Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge in connection to a July 3 incident in Napa County where he allegedly hit a parked car and left the scene of the crash.

Paul Pelosi charged with misdemeanor

What we know:

Napa County's district attorney made the announcement Friday, saying Pelosi, 86, will face a misdemeanor charge for violating a vehicle code that requires drivers involved in collisions that result in property damage to stop.

"The Napa County District Attorney's Office does not typically issue press releases regarding misdemeanor hit-and-run cases involving only property damage. However, this release is being issued because of the significant public and media interest surrounding this case," the DA's office said.

Pelosi will appear in court on the charge Aug. 14.

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July 3 collision

The backstory:

According to the Napa County Sheriff's Office, Pelosi struck a parked car in the 6700 block of Yount Street in Yountville at around 2:30 p.m. on July 3. A witness told authorities that after crashing into the parked car, Pelosi briefly stopped then drove away.

The witness was able to point authorities in the direction the vehicle was last seen traveling.

Pelosi's brown convertible was spotted a short time later partially blocking the roadway on Yountville Cross Road.

Pelosi admitted to deputies he hit something, but said he did not know what he hit and drove off. Officials said Pelosi drove until his car was inoperable.

An investigation determined Pelosi did not have any alcohol in his system when the hit-and-run happened.

Pelosi was not arrested at the time.