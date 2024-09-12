Pedestrian dies on Highway 101 in San Jose

A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 4:30 a.m., its officers were alerted to a report of someone lying down on the right lane of northbound U.S. 101 under Story Road.

Patrol officers said a large vehicle struck the person.

Due to the CHP investigating the fatality, the center and right lanes were closed.

There were no further details about the collision immediately available.