Pedestrian dies on Highway 101 in San Jose

Updated  September 12, 2024 6:28am PDT
San Jose
Bay City News

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.  

The CHP said that around 4:30 a.m., its officers were alerted to a report of someone lying down on the right lane of northbound U.S. 101 under Story Road.

Patrol officers said a large vehicle struck the person.  

Due to the CHP investigating the fatality, the center and right lanes were closed.   

There were no further details about the collision immediately available.     