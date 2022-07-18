Pedestrian killed in Oakland fatal car crash

Oakland police are investigating a fatal car crash that killed a pedestrian Sunday evening.

Officers received a report of a traffic collision with a pedestrian in the 6100 block of Bancroft Avenue just past 10:00 p.m. Sunday, police said.

SEE ALSO: Granada Bowl to open again following deadly shooting

Upon arrival, police found the approximately 60-year-old pedestrian laying in the westbound lane of traffic, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A silver or white pickup truck was seen driving westbound right after the collision, authorities said. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in this collision.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.