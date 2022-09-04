Pedestrian killed in San Jose after being hit by two different drivers

article

Police in San Jose say an adult male was hit and killed while crossing a street, not using a crosswalk in San Jose.

Officials say at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Nissan sports utility vehicle was traveling north on Santa Teresa Blvd. when he hit a pedestrian. According to police, soon after the pedestrian was hit a second time by a Chevrolet truk traveling west on the same street.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the Nissan stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The driver of the Chevrolet truck fled.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

This is the second deadly pedestrian crash of the holiday weekend in San Jose.