Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in San Jose hit-and-run collision Monday night

By Katy St. Clair
Published  November 18, 2024 10:38pm PST
San Jose
Bay City News
article

File photo police tape.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A pedestrian died Monday in San Jose after being struck in a hit-and-run collision, according to police. 

Officers arrived to the area of Bird and Coe avenues after a man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased, according to police. 

Northbound Bird Avenue from Coe Avenue to Fuller Ave will be closed off for a significant amount of time Monday night as detectives investigate the collision, police said. Please use alternate routes. 

Featured

Postal worker killed in major collision involving USPS truck and SUV in Santa Rosa
article

Postal worker killed in major collision involving USPS truck and SUV in Santa Rosa

A US Postal Service worker was killed in a collision while they were on duty Monday in Santa Rosa, officials say. 


  
 