Pedestrian killed in San Jose

By
Published  January 27, 2026 2:23pm PST
San Jose
    • Authorities in San Jose are investigating a pedestrian death after a person was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near Story Road and King Road.
    • The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating, but officials have not said what caused the crash.
    • It marks the city’s second pedestrian death of the year, following a fatal hit-and-run Sunday near South Bascom Avenue and Borello Drive.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities in San Jose are investigating a pedestrian death after a person was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the crash occurred about 11:19 a.m. near the intersection of Story Road and King Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said several road closures were in place in the area as investigators worked to determine what led to the crash. Officials have not released details about the cause.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Second pedestrian death this year

The crash marks San Jose’s second pedestrian death of the year.

On Sunday, a man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run around 6:30 p.m. near South Bascom Avenue and Borello Drive.

Police have not released information about the suspect vehicle in that case.

The victim’s identity will be released by the county medical examiner.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Jose Police Department.

