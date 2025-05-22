Pedestrian struck by truck in Healdsburg killed, CHP says

article

A pedestrian walking along U.S. Highway 101 in Healdsburg was killed when they were struck by a truck on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol says.

Walking along the highway

What we know:

CHP Santa Rosa said at around 2:30 p.m., their units were dispatched to the call of a pedestrian down on southbound U.S. 101, south of Westside Road in Healdsburg.

Officers determined the vehicle struck a male pedestrian and immediately shut down the highway's southbound lanes.

CHP said their preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was walking southbound on the right shoulder of the roadway. When they turned left, they walked into a lane of traffic and were struck and killed by a Ford F-150.

Officials said the driver of the truck immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

By around 4:30 p.m., both lanes of traffic were fully reopened.

Further details about the pedestrian who was killed were not immediately available.