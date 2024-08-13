People living in RVs near SF Zoo face threat of being towed

The Brief RV residents in one San Francisco neighborhood face deadline to move. Some of the residents have jobs and have been approached by outreach workers.



People living in RVs in one San Francisco neighborhood faced a looming deadline to leave the area Tuesday.

This is the second time in a matter of weeks many residents have been forced to move.

The city put up "No Stopping" signs along Zoo Road near the San Francisco Zoo to make way for a month of roadwork. Enforcement begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Many in this RV community just relocated from Winston Drive near Stonestown less than two miles away, after the city enforced new parking limits there at the beginning of August.

"Soon as we got here, they were already here giving us tickets, and giving us warnings like you need to move," said RV dweller Victoria Oliveira. "They were here really early here towing cars."

Oliveira, who has lived in the RV since last November, said less than half of the vehicles remain on Zoo Road.

She works as a bartender at Golden Gate Ferry. On Tuesday evening, she loaded up her car in preparation to leave.

She is among a handful of people taking the city up on its offer to help with a housing voucher to live in Parkmerced.

"It's perfect for me, sounds perfect. The best part was they were able to find a place for us, and they were able to help with the application," said Oliveira.

The Mayor's Office told KTVU, outreach workers have made repeated offers of services and housing to people who have parked on Zoo Road and previously Winston Road.

The city has had some success, but not everyone has accepted the offers, including longtime San Franciscan Alburn Wilson.

"You know what, I really don't have a plan right now cause I'm so scattered right now from all that's going on," he said.

Wilson said he doesn't want to give up his RV.

The Mayor's Office added that RVs should not remain near or in front of the nearby Pomeroy Recreation and Rehabilitation Center. Parking laws will be enforced to keep the public right of way open and safe for all.

The Coalition on Homelessness said in a statement to KTVU Tuesday: "Evicting these families before they have secured housing is not only inhumane but counterproductive. The city must prioritize the completion of the housing process rather than rushing to tow away these vulnerable families' homes."

Oliveira said she plans to sign her apartment lease on Wednesday and was told she could move in this Friday. But she's not sure what she'll do in the days-long interim.

She added that the city plans to cover most of her housing for at least a year. The goal would be to eventually pay a bigger share and become independent.