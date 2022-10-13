Person found beaten to death in East Oakland

As elected leaders were meeting to discuss the escalating violence in Oakland Wednesday, the city recorded its 104th homicide.

Officers were called at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday to the 2500 block of 82nd Avenue in East Oakland where a person was found beaten to death.

Oakland firefighters first discovered the body before notifying police.

Officers found evidence that the victim had been assaulted, police said. There was no information available from police about a possible suspect.

Then around 10:00 p.m., a man was shot in the 800 block of 66th Avenue in a separate incident.

First responders arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.