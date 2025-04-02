Person injured in Martinez Refining Company fire

A fire that broke out at the Martinez refinery Wednesday evening left one person injured, according to Contra Costa Health.

According to the Martinez Refining Company, a generator caught fire while it was being re-fueled at about 7:50 p.m. The worker refueling the generator was injured.

Company officials said the fire was unrelated to any of their process units and are investigating the incident.

CCH's Hazmat team responded to the Martinez Refining Company, officials said, at about 8:20 p.m. Officials responded to see if there were any potential health concerns.

At about 8:50 p.m., CCH officials said they were notified that the fire was put out.

CCH officials have asked the refinery to submit a 72-hour report.

Dig deeper:

Wednesday morning, the company shared that it would be restarting some of its refinery process units that were not involved in the fire two months ago that injured six employees.

The February fire at the Martinez Refining Company prompted a shelter in place order for nearby areas. A health advisory was issued for Contra Costa and Solano Counties.

What's next:

The restarting process began Wednesday and is expected to last about two weeks.

Refinery officials said flaring is an essential part of a refinery's system.

"We are working diligently to minimize flaring and will only flare if necessary for safety and reliability reasons," refinery officials said.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what health or environmental risks may have been posed to surrounding communities as a result of the fire.

The extent of the injury to the worker is unknown at this time.