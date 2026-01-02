Person of interest in IHOP worker's death has died, victim ID'd by family

article

The Brief The IHOP worker killed by a co-worker this week in Richmond has been identified by his family. The person of interest in this case, who police say shot himself one day after the IHOP shooting, has now died. Family members of the victim say the cameras inside the restaurant during the killing of their loved one, were not operating.



Family members of the worker killed at IHOP in Richmond on Monday are speaking out, grieving for their loved one and demanding answers. We have now learned the co-worker accused of shooting and killing the victim, and who then shot himself at the San Pablo police station the next day, has died.

Family searches for answers

What we know:

Richmond police continue their investigation, but the death of the 44-year-old man, who police still consider a person of interest, means the family has even more questions.

Now, they're unlikely to get justice, but this evening, they really just want closure.

"The family needs to know why? Why would he do this?," said Maria Lopez, the victim's sister-in-law.

31-year-old Romario Raso Garcia, victim of an apparent shooting at a Richmond IHOP.

That's the question plaguing the family of 31-year-old Romario Raso Garcia, who they say was the man killed while working his regular shift at IHOP on Monday. It's a job he had just started in November, according to his sister-in-law.

"I even asked him myself, ‘How are you liking the job? What do you do? And he was like, ‘No I like it, everybody’s really cool, we all get along,’" said Lopez.

The family of the victim can't wrap their heads around what happened.

"Romario was very kind. He was a respectful person. He did not have any trouble with anyone," Lopez said. "Why would this person do this to him?"

Initially, police said they would review security footage for answers, but family members say cameras inside the restaurant were not operating and they fear they'll never learn what led to the shooting.

"If nobody speaks out, we're never going to know," Lopez said.

Victim's final wish

Before he died, Lopez said the family was planning a New Year's Eve celebration for the whole family.

"He was the one who decided what we were going to have for dinner. And he didn’t have his last dinner. His last wish did not come true," Lopez said.

The family was left starting the new year planning a funeral.

"What kind of celebration can you have when one of your loved ones is gone?" Lopez said.

31-year-old Romario Raso Garcia, victim of an apparent shooting at a Richmond IHOP.

The backstory:

Richmond police say Garcia was shot at the IHOP in Hilltop Plaza. The next day, police said the person of interest, Garcia's co-worker, shot himself just outside the San Pablo police station.

For the last few days, he remained in critical condition, before dying at the hospital on New Year's Day.

Police are not identifying the person of interest until next of kin are notified.

Investigation continues

The family is asking anyone who works at the restaurant or has any information to speak up and call the police. They have also set up a Gofundme to help with funeral expenses.

31-year-old Romario Raso Garcia, victim of an apparent shooting at a Richmond IHOP.

The Source Richmond Police Department, original reporting and interviews by Crystal Bailey, previous KTVU coverage.