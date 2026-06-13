Person jumps out second-story window in SF after electric scooter fire

article

A person jumped out of a building Saturday in San Francisco after extinguishing a fire involving an electric scooter, fire officials said.

After using a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, the individual jumped from the second floor of a building at 34 Sixth St., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The individual sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Fire crews confirmed that the fire was fully extinguished. The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident, involving an electric scooter.