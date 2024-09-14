Person's leg stuck under Muni bus in San Francisco

A person in San Francisco was hospitalized after getting their leg stuck under a city bus wheel Saturday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The accident occurred around 4:35 p.m. on Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue. Drivers were asked to avoid the area as emergency crews were at the scene.

It's not exactly clear how the person got their leg stuck under the bus' wheel, according to SF Fire. Crews were able to extricate the person and take them to SF General Hospital for treatment. Fire officials identified the person as a pedestrian.

It's unclear if they were waiting for a bus.

The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The area has since been cleared, but drivers should still expect residual delays, SFMTA said.

KTVU reached out to the San Francisco Police Department and the SFMTA and is awaiting additional comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.