Peters Bakery in San Jose robbed, employees held at knifepoint

San Jose police are looking for five individuals who were seen on surveillance video holding knives and stealing a cash box from Peters Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue in San Jose.

Five people were seen on the bakery's surveillance video walking into the bakery from the back at around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. Manuel Goulart, an employee who witnessed the robbery, said three of his colleagues were held up at knifepoint.

"It was quick. It was less than two minutes. We gave them what they wanted and they walked out. We weren’t going to put up a fight," Goulart, a baker who's worked at Peters Bakery for 43 years, said.

The third-generation family-owned bakery has been a staple in San Jose since 1936. Goulart said the bakery had never experienced a robbery before.

On video, one employee is seen being pushed against a wall, the robber with his hand on the employee's neck, while the others make their way toward the kitchen. Seconds later, they emerge, one of them carrying the bakery's cash box.

Goulart said the thieves asked where the cashbox was located, and made off with an estimated $1,000 in cash. The person seen on video carrying the cash box had a unique design on the front, back, and sleeves of his red sweatshirt, and another in a black sweatshirt also had a graphic design on the back that could be helpful to police in identifying the suspects.

A police report has been filed, and all employees are continuing to work, according to Goulart.

"Glad nobody got hurt," Dean Corpuz, a San Jose resident who's been a loyal customer since 1967, said. "And glad that they're going to move forward from this."