PG&E might turn off power in 16 California counties for some customers over fire risks

article

PG&E said the utility might proactively shut off power Tuesday night in small portions of 16 California counties that could affect 39,000 customers because of offshore dry winds that could spark fires throughout the state.

Plumas and Shasta counties in Northern California could experience the largest number of affected customers. PG&E said that 27,000 customers there, where the massive Dixie Fire rages, could lose electricity.

About 2,000 customers across the Bay Area might be affected. About 1,800 PG&E customers in northern Napa County might be hit while smaller numbers in Solano and Sonoma counties may also go dark.

Residents may have received an advance notice from PG&E about the so-called public safety power shutoffs.

SEE ALSO: Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Monday due to wildfire smoke

On Sunday, PG&E opened its emergency operations center where the company’s meteorologists began monitoring the likely Tuesday evening "wind event." Already, the state is experiencing extreme and exceptional drought condition, as well as a dry vegetation.

In a statement, PG&E said there is a combination of factors to consider when deciding if power must be turned off. They include, low humidity levels below 30%, a forecast of sustained winds above 20 miles per hour and wind gusts above 30 miles per hour and Red Flag warnings declared by the National Weather Service.

This year, PG&E said its decision-making process also accounts for the presence of trees tall enough to strike power lines.

Here's a closer look at the counties and customers who could be affected:

Butte County: 13,841 customers, 1,366 Medical Baseline customers

Glenn County: 17 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers

Humboldt County: 643 customers, 13 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 2,727 customers, 184 Medical Baseline customers

Lassen County: 65 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers

Mendocino County: 239 customers, 15 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 1,804 customers, 87 Medical Baseline customers

Plumas County: 778 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers

Shasta County: 14,027 customers, 1,239 Medical Baseline customers

Sierra County: 1,035 customers, 30 Medical Baseline customers

Solano County: 71 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers

Sonoma County: 106 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer

Tehama County: 2,856 customers, 219 Medical Baseline customers

Trinity County: 426 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers

Yolo County: 100 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

Yuba County: 531 customers, 49 Medical Baseline customers

Advertisement

Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.