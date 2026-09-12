PG&E outage, fire prompts major BART delays

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A PG&E power outage near the Oakland Coliseum BART station prompted major train delays on Saturday afternoon.

BART announced just after 5:20 p.m. that a fire near the Coliseum station caused delays on the Berryessa Line in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions.

BART issued an updated advisory just after 6 p.m. announcing that a PG&E outage caused service to completely halt between Fruitvale and Bay Fair. PG&E told KTVU that the power outage began just after 4:40 p.m. and was caused by a wire falling across BART and Union Pacific Railroad tracks near 6315 San Leandro Street.

PG&E told KTVU just before 8:55 p.m. that the tracks had been cleared and power restored.