PG&E warns of possible power shutoffs in North Bay due to wind

The Brief PG&E is warning customers about possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs in parts of the North Bay because of strong wind forecasts. Counties that could be affected include Napa, Sonoma, Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Tehama and Yolo, with potential shutoffs possible from Sunday through Tuesday.



Pacific Gas and Electric is warning customers about possible power shutoffs in parts of the North Bay because of forecasts calling for strong winds this weekend.

Dry winds raise concerns

What we know:

The utility said it has not yet determined whether a Public Safety Power Shutoff will be necessary, but the possibility exists because of dry offshore winds expected Sunday and Monday that could increase wildfire risk.

Communities that could be affected include Napa, Sonoma, Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Tehama and Yolo counties. Any potential shutoffs could occur between Sunday and Tuesday.

Featured article

According to PG&E, a low-pressure system moving south from the Pacific Northwest into the Great Basin will bring breezy to gusty northerly winds over the weekend.

The strongest winds are expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley and elevated terrain across the Bay Area, where localized gusts could exceed 55 mph, the utility said.