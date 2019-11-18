PG&E: Power shutoff to impact 264K customers in these 22 counties

Pacific Gas and Electric warned customers of another potential round of shutoffs that could impact 264,000 customers in 22 counties beginning Wednesday morning.

The utility said in a press release that worsening dry conditions coupled with high wind gusts pose fire danger saying, "Risk for damage and sparks on the electric system that have the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation."

The latest shutoff is expected to impact these counties:

Alameda-12,200 customers in Berkeley, Oakland, and San Leandro

Amador- 2,690 customers in Amador City, Drytown, Fiddletown, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter Creek

Butte- 14,110 customers in Bangor, Berry Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise, Stirling City

Colusa- 20 customers in Arbuckle, Williams

Contra Costa- 23,230 customers in Canyon, El Sobrante, Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, Pinole, Pleasant Hill, Richmond

El Dorado- 38,570 customers in Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, El Dorado Hills, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Ankum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Somerset, Twin Bridges

Glen-230 customers in Elk Creek

Lake- 13,370 customers in Clearlake, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Hopland, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Middletown

Marin- 23,440 customers in Bolinas, Fairfax, Forest Knolls, Inverness, Lagunitas, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Olema, Point Reyes Station, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael, Stinson Beach, Woodacre

Mendocino- 3,080 customers in Gualala, Hopland, Point Arena,

Napa- 11,180 customers in Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Yountville

Nevada-30,030 customers in Emigrant Gap, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington

Placer- 12,440 customers in Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Granite Bay, Lincoln,

Plumas- 780 customers in Belden, La Porte, Quincy, Story

Shasta- 21,720 customers in Anderson, Bella Vista, Big Bend, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo, Lakehead, Manton, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run, Palo Cedro, Platina, Round Mountain, Shasta, Shingletown, Whitmore

Sierra-1,160 customers in Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, North San Juan, Sierra City

Solano-1,970 customers in Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville

Sonoma-39,940 customers in Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Calistoga, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Penngrove, Rio Nido, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Sea Ranch, Stewarts Point, Villa Grande, Windsor

Tehama-9,530 customers in Cottonwood, Flournoy, Manton, Mill Creek, Mineral, Paskenta, Paynes Creek, Red Bluff

Trinity-50 customers in Unincorporated areas of Trinity

Yolo-400 customers in Brooks, Guinda, Rumsey

Yuba-3,940 customers in Bangor, Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Forbestown, Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley

Marin County officials said the utility hopes to give the all-clear to start line expectations on Thursday at 8 a.m.

Customers could be without power for days as it takes 24 to 48 hours from the start of inspections for residents to have power restored.