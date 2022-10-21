PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California

Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Lake counties, could be left in the dark this weekend.

The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend, so it may be necessary to shut off power on Sunday.

SEE ALSO: Ex-PG&E execs to pay $117M to settle lawsuit over wildfires

PG&E sent warnings to customers in the counties of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Stanislaus, Tehama, and Yolo.

The possible outages appear to be much more targeted than the widespread shutoffs seen in the past.