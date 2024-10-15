PG&E warns of possible power shutoffs as Red Flag Warning goes into effect
PG&E is warning of possible power shutoffs in several Bay Area counties beginning Thursday as a Red Flag Warning goes into effect.
Much of the Bay Area and central coast will be under the Red Flag Warning between Thursday and Saturday due to dry and windy weather conditions.
The warning takes effect at 11 p.m. on Thursday and continues through 5 p.m. Saturday.
PG&E released a list of counties that have an "elevated" risk of Public Safety Power Shutoffs between Thursday and Sunday. The utility says power shutoffs are possible. Affected customers are typically notified of a shutoff two days before the event, PG&E says.
Potential counties affected by PSPS
Thursday, Oct. 17
- Alameda
- Colusa
- Contra Costa
- Glenn
- Lake
- Mendocino
- Napa
- Shasta
- Solano
- Sonoma
- Tehama
- Yolo
Friday, Oct. 18
- Alameda
- Alpine
- Amador
- Butte
- Calaveras
- Colusa
- Contra Costa
- El Dorado
- Fresno
- Glenn
- Lake
- Madera
- Mariposa
- Mendocino
- Merced
- Monterey
- Napa
- Nevada
- Placer
- Plumas
- San Luis Obispo
- Santa Barbara
- Shasta
- Sierra
- Solano
- Sonoma
- Stanislaus
- Tehama
- Tuolumne
- Yolo
Saturday, Oct. 19
- Alameda
- Alpine
- Amador
- Butte
- Calaveras
- Colusa
- Contra Costa
- El Dorado
- Fresno
- Glenn
- Lake
- Madera
- Mariposa
- Mendocino
- Merced
- Monterey
- Napa
- Nevada
- Placer
- Plumas
- San Luis Obispo
- Santa Barbara
- Shasta
- Sierra
- Solano
- Sonoma
- Stanislaus
- Tehama
- Tuolumne
- Yolo
Sunday, Oct. 20
- Alpine
- Amador
- Butte
- Calaveras
- Colusa
- El Dorado
- Fresno
- Glenn
- Lake
- Madera
- Mariposa
- Mendocino
- Napa
- Nevada
- Placer
- Plumas
- Shasta
- Sierra
- Tehama
- Tuolumne