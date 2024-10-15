PG&E is warning of possible power shutoffs in several Bay Area counties beginning Thursday as a Red Flag Warning goes into effect.

Much of the Bay Area and central coast will be under the Red Flag Warning between Thursday and Saturday due to dry and windy weather conditions.

The warning takes effect at 11 p.m. on Thursday and continues through 5 p.m. Saturday.

PG&E released a list of counties that have an "elevated" risk of Public Safety Power Shutoffs between Thursday and Sunday. The utility says power shutoffs are possible. Affected customers are typically notified of a shutoff two days before the event, PG&E says.

Potential counties affected by PSPS

Thursday, Oct. 17

Alameda

Colusa

Contra Costa

Glenn

Lake

Mendocino

Napa

Shasta

Solano

Sonoma

Tehama

Yolo

Friday, Oct. 18

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

Contra Costa

El Dorado

Fresno

Glenn

Lake

Madera

Mariposa

Mendocino

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Plumas

San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara

Shasta

Sierra

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Tehama

Tuolumne

Yolo

Saturday, Oct. 19

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

Contra Costa

El Dorado

Fresno

Glenn

Lake

Madera

Mariposa

Mendocino

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Plumas

San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara

Shasta

Sierra

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Tehama

Tuolumne

Yolo

Sunday, Oct. 20