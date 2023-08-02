Philz Coffee to close original 24th Street Mission location in San Francisco

article

San Francisco's home-grown coffee brand is closing its original location. Philz Coffee will close its 24th Street store in the Mission District this fall.

Mission Local was first to report of the closure, indicating the cafe, known for its cozy and relaxed ambiance, will shutter October 16.

On Wednesday, a Philz spokesperson said the lease at this location has come to an end and the company has made the "difficult decision" not to renew.

In a statement, the company said it has loved serving the Mission community over the past 20 years. However, once this location closes, there will be no other Philz Coffee in the Mission District.

"Though the physical space may close its doors, the Mission will always hold a special place in our hearts as our first home, where Philz Coffee was born and nurtured. We have 12 additional San Francisco locations where customers can enjoy their cup of love," the statement read.

The company will offer employees at the Mission location positions at other Philz coffee shops.

Their made-to-order pour over drinks, with an optional signature sprig of mint as garnish, have delighted customers since 2003. According to its website, the store founder, Phil Jaber opened a convenience store in the Mission in 1978. From there, he experimented with blends until he achieved a great cup of coffee. The original 24th Street Philz opened January 1, 2003.

Philz currently has nearly 40 Bay Area stores. Their footprint also extends to Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Diego and Chicago.

In 2015, hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg was among those who invested $15 million in the brand as the franchise expanded. At the time, a spokesperson for the rapper, said Snoop had an affinity for organic ingredients and loved the brand.

A store employee, who did not want to be identified for this story, said this location definitely has a "homie" feel, allows the community to post flyers, has much of the original artwork on the walls, as well as the original Philz menu.

The 24th Street store's hours are currently 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.