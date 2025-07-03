PHOTOS: A closer look at the Devastating Pyrotechnics fireworks storage facility in Esparto

A fireworks' storage facility that exploded in the small, rural city of Esparto in Yolo County has literally rocked Northern California, where seven people are still unaccounted for, including three brothers from one family.

It's unclear why the fireworks exploded on Tuesday at about 6 p.m. and caused an 80-acre fire in the rural area near County Road 23 and County Road 86.

Aerial photographs from KCRA3's helicopter show the moments the fireworks went off, sending orange balls high into the sky, as well as the aftermath of the burned-out, one-story yellow building set among green fields.

In the days afterward, the grass around the building was charred, and the scene was so active that firefighters still hadn't entered the building as of Thursday morning.

The city of Esparto, which means "feather grass" in Spanish, was founded in the late 1880s.

Esparto is part of the Sacramento area and has a population of about 4,000 people, where 60 percent of the population is Latino.

Esparto has four schools and a fire department, mostly run by volunteers.

Officials confirmed the site is a licensed fireworks business.

The company issued a statement on Wednesday that said: "Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community. We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and emergency personnel. Our focus will remain on those directly impacted by this tragedy, and we will cooperate fully with the proper authorities in their investigation."

Here is a closer look at the facility, owned by a company called Devastating Pyrotechnics, that KTVU featured in 2021.

A closer look at the Devastating Pyrotechnics building in Esparto, Calif. Photo: KCRA3

A view from the side of the road in Esparto, where a fireworks explosion occurred on July 1, 2025.

An explosion occurred at a fireworks explosion facility near County Road 23 and County Road 86A in Yolo County. July 1, 2025. Photo: KCRA chopper

