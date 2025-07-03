The Brief San Jose canceled its July 4 fireworks show because of the Yolo County fireworks storage facility explosion. Mayor Matt Mahan said the city's fireworks had been inside of that storage facility. Several other cities also had to cancel their shows.



The fireworks' storage facility explosion in Yolo County this week has prompted the city of San Jose to cancel its annual July 4 fireworks show.

At a news conference on Wednesday, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said the fireworks planned for the show at Lake Cunningham were destroyed in the warehouse explosion Tuesday evening in the town of Esparto, near Sacramento.

Seven people – including three brothers – are unaccounted for from that massive blast inside the facility in a rural area near County Road 23 and County Road 86.

Thousands were expected to attend Friday's show. Mahan said there will still be a big family-friendly party at Lake Cunningham on Friday during the day.

Mahan said the city is now scrambling for a replacement or alternative.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of that terrible tragedy," Mahan said. "The fireworks for the show we were going to have here were in fact at that location. So, we are looking to sources an alternative. We're working on it as we speak."

Separately, a fireworks show in San Jose's Almaden Lake Park canceled its pyrotechnic show for safety reasons after a fire broke out last year as 30,000 people crowded into the small neighborhood to watch the show.

In addition, the Northern California cities of St. Helena, Cloverdale, Chico, Lodi and the El Dorado County Fair, also had to cancel their fireworks shows because of the Yolo County explosion.

An aerial view from KCRA chopper of the fireworks storage facility in Esparto after a July 1, 2025 explosion.

An aerial view from KCRA chopper of the fireworks storage facility in Esparto after a July 1, 2025 explosion.

An aerial view from KCRA chopper of the fireworks storage facility in Esparto after a July 1, 2025 explosion.

An explosion occurred at a fireworks explosion facility near County Road 23 and County Road 86A in Yolo County. July 1, 2025. Photo: KCRA chopper

An explosion occurred at a fireworks storage facility in Esparto, Yolo County on July 1, 2025. Photo: KCRA chopper