Photos: Person of interest in fatal hit-and-run of Oakland grandmother

As Oakland police work to solve a deadly hit-and-run of a 73-year-old woman, the police department on Tuesday released images of a person of interest in the case.

In the photos provided by the Oakland Police Department, the person of interest is seen washing a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz.

Oakland police said the suspect vehicle in the fatal hit-and-run of Santu Maya was a black, newer model Mercedes-Benz, possibly a 2010-2013 E350, with tinted windows and stock rim. Authorities said the rear California license plate, 5AUT731, may have been removed.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Oakland police released photos of a person of interest in the June 16, hit-and-run that left 73-year-old Santu Maya dead.

On the evening of June 16, Maya was taking her daily walk with her daughter and granddaughter, just a few blocks from their home.

Surveillance video shows Maya walking behind her daughter and granddaughter in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue. Maya appeared to have been picking up something and then trying to catch up to her family when a black Mercedes sedan struck her and fled the area.

Maya sustained a severe head injury and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Oakland police said they have not determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, however, speed and street racing appear to be factors that contributed to the crash.

Maya had recently immigrated to the U.S. from Thailand to be with her family.

Editor's note: There are discrepancies on Santu Maya's age, however based on previous interviews with relatives she is 73 years old.