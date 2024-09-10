PHOTOS: trapped coyote rescued in San Francisco

San Francisco Animal Care & Control rescued a coyote that was trapped in a yard and tried to hide behind a wall.

Animal Care & Control officers Quirk and Keefe responded to the San Francisco home last week, after a homeowner called the department for help.

The officers were able to rescue the coyote without needing to sedate him.

They say when coyotes are cornered, they often freeze and are able to be handled.

The officers were able to remove the coyote from the yard and release him onto a nearby trail on Mount Sutro.

Animal Care & Control said the family who made the initial call sent the department a message saying, "THANK YOU to your night shift team!!!! They are amazing and rescued a coyote from our yard. Their smiles and care for the animals of this City and its people is incredible! Really truly was wonderful to watch! Our 5 year old wants to be an Animal Officer now!"

Animal Care & Control says if you see an animal that is sick, injured, or in distress to call the SFACC emergency dispatch number: (415)-554-9400.