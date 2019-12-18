Pickup driver dies after Mercedes spins out on I-580 in Oakland

article

A pickup driver died early Wednesday morning on Interstate Highway 580 after he struck a Mercedes that had spun out on the rainy roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Alex Edmon said the accident was reported just after 4 a.m. on the westbound side just east of Lakeshore Avenue.

A Mercedes spun out on the road, and a pickup slammed into it, Edmon said. Both drivers got out of their vehicles and just then, a sedan struck the pickup driver who was standing on the side of the road, Edmon said. The driver was thrown to the eastbound side of the freeway, where he was pronounced dead. Edmon said rain was definitely the primary cause of this fatal accident.

"Be cautious and try to get to the righthand shoulder if there is one," he said.

Westbound lanes reopened about 5:45 a.m. and the eastbound lanes are expected to open by 7 a.m.