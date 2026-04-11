Piedmont opens East Bay's newest public pool, and it produces no carbon emissions

The Brief Piedmont's new all-electric public aquatic center opened Saturday, offering a 27-meter competition pool, diving well, and a 3,100-square-foot activity pool. It is one of only two all-electric public pools in California. Drop-in swims are $5 through the end of April.



After decades of planning, six years of construction, and a community-wide push that required a two-thirds vote to pass a bond measure, Piedmont opened its new aquatic center to the public Saturday morning.

The facility features a 27-meter competition pool with 12 lap lanes, a diving well and a separate, 3,100-square-foot activity pool.

It is one of only two all-electric public aquatic facilities in California — the other opened about a year ago in Mountain View.

A long time coming

What they're saying:

"This has been decades in the making," said Piedmont Mayor Betsy Anderson. "The whole community had to come together to make this happen."

The new pool is twice the size of the one it replaced, which was closed during the pandemic.

In the interim, Piedmont's swimmers were forced to travel across the Bay Area — to St. Mary's College, Emeryville, and what is now Northeastern's Mills College campus — just to practice and take lessons.

The competition pool is also deeper than its predecessor, a meaningful upgrade for water polo players.

"One of the teams had to basically stand when they did a match," Anderson said of the old Piedmont pool. "Now the competition pool is deep enough that both teams can do the egg beater."

Thinking green

Dig deeper:

Going all-electric was a priority for the city, driven by its Climate Action Plan.

The facility produces no carbon emissions, thanks in part to a no-interest loan from Ava Community Energy to purchase the heat pumps that warm both pools.

Anderson acknowledged that rising electricity costs will be a challenge going forward.

"We are facing the same headwinds as our residents in terms of the cost of electricity," she said of the facility's unique all-electric heating system. "That is something we will have to grapple with."

Local perspective:

The pool sits directly across the street from Piedmont High School and Piedmont Middle School — a location Anderson called a major advantage for students.

"Students who are on the swim team and doing any kind of water P.E. can just literally walk across the street to this facility," she said.

Anderson said her broader hope is that the facility becomes a regional destination for swim lessons for both children and adults.

"I'm very passionate that everybody have the opportunity to learn how to swim," she said. "I think it's a life skill, especially living in the Bay Area so close to the water."

What's next:

To celebrate the opening, the city is offering $5 drop-in swims for the entire month of April.

Despite rainy weather Saturday, Anderson encouraged the public to come anyway, noting that the activity pool is kept especially warm.

"Do a cannonball off the diving board," she said. "Please come join us."