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Pilot reported ‘engine issues’ before San Jose prop plane crash: FAA

By
KTVU FOX 2
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Published October 18, 2026 1:24 PM PDT
Published October 18, 2026 1:24 PM PDT
article

The fire department said two adults and a child were aboard the plane and were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. ( San Jose Fire Department)

The Brief

    • The FAA said the pilot of a small prop plane that crashed in San Jose reported having "engine issues" before the aircraft went down.
    • Two adults and a child were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday said the pilot of a small prop plane that crashed in San Jose reported having "engine issues" before the aircraft went down.

What they're saying:

The FAA told KTVU that the pilot of the Cessna 177 reported the troubles just before crashing near Capitol Expressway and Excalibur Drive around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Two adults and a child who were aboard the plane were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the San Jose Police Department said. No other injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

The crash resulted in a minor fuel leak, which was absorbed. 

The SJPD also said that drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.

The Source: Information for this article came from the Federal Aviation Administration and previous KTVU reporting.

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