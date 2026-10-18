Pilot reported ‘engine issues’ before San Jose prop plane crash: FAA
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday said the pilot of a small prop plane that crashed in San Jose reported having "engine issues" before the aircraft went down.
What they're saying:
The FAA told KTVU that the pilot of the Cessna 177 reported the troubles just before crashing near Capitol Expressway and Excalibur Drive around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday.
Two adults and a child who were aboard the plane were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the San Jose Police Department said. No other injuries were reported.
Dig deeper:
The crash resulted in a minor fuel leak, which was absorbed.
The SJPD also said that drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.
The Source: Information for this article came from the Federal Aviation Administration and previous KTVU reporting.